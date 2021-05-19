CTRAC recognized by Employee Appreciation Board

In May, the Child Trauma and Resilience Assessment Center was celebrated by CSU’s Employee Appreciation Board for their successful transition of all therapy and assessment activities to telehealth format during the pandemic.

“This was a herculean effort under very difficult circumstances,” said Stephanie Seng, director of the center. “It required adapting models and providing supervision all remotely in a short time frame. By doing so, the reach of our services has been extended to students who returned home, as well as families in traditionally underserved areas. The staff in this unit have had a significant impact on health and well-being for individuals and families as we navigate the consequences of the pandemic.”

The CTRAC assesses high-level childhood trauma, such as abuse, in youth between the ages of 4 and 18. The center is based in the Center for Family and Couple Therapy, which has been serving Northern Colorado for more than 25 years. Master’s and Ph.D. students in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies see clients as a part of their practicum and internships, and CTRAC is one of their rotations.

In appreciation of a job well done, the CTRAC staff received Mary’s Mountain cookies.

The EAB recognizes CSU employees groups that go above and beyond their normal duties, and anyone can nominate a campus unit.