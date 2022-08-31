Tour Tuesdays extended into the fall, with even more options

Tour Tuesday is back this fall with an expanded lineup.

Originally designed earlier this year as part of Summertime at CSU, the series has expanded into fall to give a backstage look at various parts of campus.

Go behind the scenes in the Biology Building to view a 13,000-specimen collection of mammals and birds, or head backstage at the University Center for the Arts to learn about music, theatre and dance venues.

Explore the biggest walk-in closet in the Rockies; learn about myths, legends and ghost stories; or see what’s brewing in one of CSU’s two brewhouses. Discover how the University is pinpointing disease and protecting our animal and human health, or explore CSU’s sustainability.

Plus, tour guests will have the opportunity to learn about more than 100 years of the CSU weather station, head into the vault where the University’s art collection is stored, or learn how the future is being designed and built within several prototype labs. There are tours to get an up-close look at campus’s newest building, get first glimpse of what’s happening within student media, and much more.

All tours are free, and registration is required on a first come, first serve basis, because tour group sizes are limited. Visit http://visit.colostate.edu/TourTuesdays to register or for more information about the featured tours, including tour descriptions, dates and times.

The fall lineup includes the following tours (listed in alphabetical order):

Agriculture Lives Here: Nutrien Building

Backstage: University Center of the Arts

Biology Teaching Collection

Brew Kitchen and Innovation Lab

Business in a Hybrid World: Rockwell Hall

CSU Weather Station

Designing & Building the Future Together: Nancy Richardson Design Center (RDC)

General Campus Tour

Going Green: CSU Solar Panel Field (Foothills Campus)

Into the Vault: Gregory Allicar Museum of Art

Mystery of CSU History

Pinpointing Disease & Protecting Health: CSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories

Ramskeller Brewhouse

Rocky Mountain Student Media

Sustainability in Plain Sight

Temple Grandin Equine Center (Foothills Campus)

The Biggest Walk-In Closet in the Rockies: Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising

What’s So Special About It: Rare and Unique Materials at the Morgan Library

CSU in Bloom – Annual Flower Trial Gardens (self-guided, no registration required)

Tours are open to the CSU community as well as campus partners. All tour guests must register individually. For more information on group tours, or on adding a tour of their facility, college, department, unit, program or research, contact Jennifer Wright at Jennifer.Wright@colostate.edu.