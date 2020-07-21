CSU’s Research Safety Culture Program wins national awards

A national leader

According to Ellen Fisher, assistant vice president for strategic initiatives, not many universities have a dedicated position involved solely in promoting research safety culture.

Fisher said the idea for a research safety culture program came to her in 2014 when she was chair of the Department of Chemistry, adding she was looking to change researchers’ and administrators’ perceptions of compliance and safety.

“If we can instill in our students and all of our researchers this idea that we have a culture of safety — and not so much a culture of compliance for compliance sake — we will be in a much better place,” she said. “We can graduate students who will be much more competitive in the workforce because they would already be trained at a safety level that industry is looking for.”

Fisher likened the research safety culture to the same precautions that people take when cycling, hiking or any of the popular outdoor activities in Colorado. Wearing safety goggles in a lab is much like wearing a helmet on a bike, she said.

With the research safety videos, Fisher said the project has helped humanize CSU’s compliance professionals to encourage person-to-person interactions. “It brings that sense that we care about you as a researcher,” she said. “We want you to be safe.”

While other universities might have some training videos, Appleton said CSU is a leader in terms of making these types of resources easily accessible to researchers without a face-to-face meeting.

Appleton and the team designed the videos to provide researchers with critical safety and compliance information in an easy-to-digest format that’s sharable across online platforms and social media.

Appleton said video production started in July 2019, with the team interviewing key personnel on research safety and compliance. At first, some people were hesitant to be on camera, but he explained their support produced something special.

“It was important for me to reintroduce the people behind research support at CSU,” Appleton said. “When you understand that these are people here to help you, you interact with them more and interact with them better.”

Appleton credited Fisher for making the research safety culture program at CSU a reality and also expressed gratitude for all of the departments that have worked with him, adding that the culture at CSU made it all possible.

The research safety culture program “didn’t invent RICRO or EHS or Risk Management and Insurance,” he said. “This program made them more approachable to our researchers, and I’m very proud that the heart and soul of this award is being the ganache between those who support research and those who do research.”