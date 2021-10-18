CSU’s Queer Memory Project rediscovers Northern Colorado’s forgotten LGBTQ+ Past

A new website and online archive featuring 200-plus news stories, artifacts and images from Northern Colorado’s LGBTQ+ past was launched earlier this month to educate the public about the region’s LGBTQ+ history.

The Queer Memory Project of Northern Colorado was released to coincide with the start of LGBTQ+ History Month, which is celebrated every October in the United States. Among the items on display are artifacts that tell stories about Fort Collins’ reception of Oscar Wilde, 19th century lesbian leaders and business owners, and gender impersonation and cross-dressing in Loveland, Estes Park, and Evans. Both the website and archive can be accessed online at qmpnoco.org.

The Queer Memory Project is the result of a year-long research project by Tom Dunn, an associate professor of Communication Studies and Monfort Professor at Colorado State University. Dunn has spent 15 years studying how LGBTQ+ communities use stories of their past to advocate for social, cultural, and political changes in the present.

Dunn says similar projects in Colorado have taken a statewide view or focused on cities like Denver and Boulder, but that the booming population centers of Northern Colorado have never before received this level of sustained attention.

“It’s important that people know that LGBTQ+ individuals have always been here in Northern Colorado,” Dunn said. “We believe if we can tell these stories, both about LGBTQ+ people’s struggles and achievements in the region, we can continue to help make this part of the state a more safe, just, and welcoming place.”