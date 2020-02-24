CSU’s Puksta Scholars dedicated to civic engagement and social justice

These are just a few of the issues eight Colorado State University students are trying to address as part of the Puksta Scholars Program, a scholarship program supported by the Puksta Foundation that empowers Colorado students to become catalysts for positive change in the community.

Selected in their first year at CSU, Puksta Scholars spend the remainder of their college career working on their own Puksta Civic Engagement Project, which they design to address a major social issue. This includes areas such as education, the environment, homelessness, immigration, and race and gender, among other issues.

The eight students shared the progress of their projects with Puksta Foundation leadership, supporters and friends during a showcase at the Nancy Richardson Design Center on the CSU campus Feb. 20.

Puksta adviser Sam Desta, senior coordinator for CSU’s Collaborative for Student Achievement, said the scholars dedicate six to eight hours a week to work on their projects and meet twice a month as a group to discuss progress and collaborate.

“The scholars are incredibly passionate about the projects they’re working on and want to make a difference,” Desta said. “And for most of them, it really ties back to something within their lives.”