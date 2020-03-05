A culture of gratitude
CSU’s Presidential Ambassadors share the power of philanthropy
story by Joe Giordano
published March 5, 2020
Going into her second year at Colorado State University, Mahalia Henschel received a phone call that caused her to dance on her bed and sparked a deep appreciation for the power of giving.
The call Henschel received in her Manitou Springs home informed her that she was the recipient of the Reisher Scholarship.
“It was game-changing,” she said. “Because I knew that I was either going to be taking on a lot of debt or going home. So when I received that scholarship call, I felt the weight of the burden come off of my shoulders, and it allowed me to focus on giving back and thriving in this environment.”
The experience spurred Henschel to volunteer to become one of 15 Presidential Ambassadors at CSU, a group of student leaders who represent the Office of the President at events and share their stories to raise awareness on the impact of private giving.
Saying thank you
In her own words: Presidential Ambassador Mahalia Henschel shares her story about her journey to CSU during the 2017 President’s Gala.
In their green polo shirts, the Presidential Ambassadors are recognizable at key University events such as the President’s Gala, Founders Day and athletic events. According to Presidential Ambassador Jake Atteberry, the group works to foster a culture of gratitude.
“If there’s one word that goes to the root of being a Presidential Ambassador, it’s ‘gratitude’ for our donors — everybody who gives time, talent, treasure and testimony to the University,” said Atteberry, a senior majoring marketing and management.
During the fall semester, the Presidential Ambassadors host Gratitude Week as a way to recognize those CSU donors. During the week, students have the opportunity to sign a postcard, thanking a donor who has contributed to the university.
Atteberry added that the Presidential Ambassadors work to raise awareness on how tuition and state dollars alone do not cover the cost of an education and the positive and impactful role private donors play. In the spring, they collaborate with other University Advancement Offices to host Day of Giving – March 12 this year — and I Love CSU Day – April 18.
“All of the Presidential Ambassadors are looking to give back and say thank you,” said Atteberry, who is from Fort Collins. “For me, it’s about saying thank you to CSU for all the experiences that I had growing up and as a student in addition to all of the donors who have helped students to have valuable experiences here.”
Developing leaders
CSU’s Presidential Ambassadors represent the Office of the President at events.
Marissa Dienstag, associate director of University Events and Ceremonies who serves as the adviser to the Presidential Ambassadors, said the 14-year-old program offers students the opportunity to develop important professional skills.
The group regularly meets weekly and bi-annually for training sessions on topics ranging from public speaking to resume writing and finance and accounting. Dienstag said Presidential Ambassador alumni have gone on to successful careers in medicine, engineering, communications and higher education.
“The most meaningful thing is being able to build relationships through conversation,” she said. “Those conversations open the door to talk about their futures, which in turn provides opportunities that they wouldn’t get if they didn’t feel comfortable having those conversations in the first place.”
Henschel said her public speaking skills have improved because of the program, adding that it offers a safe place to fail and learn valuable lessons before entering the real world.
For both Henschel and Atteberry, the experience has created lasting memories and a lifelong network of friends. It’s also inspired them to pay it forward after they graduate in May.
“It’s made giving back more tangible for me,” Henschel said. “It’s made me realize that I don’t have to give back millions of dollars for it to make a difference. So if that’s coming back to sit on a career panel or answering calls, those little things make a difference. You can make philanthropy a habit.”