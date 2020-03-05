CSU’s Presidential Ambassadors share the power of philanthropy

In their green polo shirts, the Presidential Ambassadors are recognizable at key University events such as the President’s Gala, Founders Day and athletic events. According to Presidential Ambassador Jake Atteberry, the group works to foster a culture of gratitude.

“If there’s one word that goes to the root of being a Presidential Ambassador, it’s ‘gratitude’ for our donors — everybody who gives time, talent, treasure and testimony to the University,” said Atteberry, a senior majoring marketing and management.

During the fall semester, the Presidential Ambassadors host Gratitude Week as a way to recognize those CSU donors. During the week, students have the opportunity to sign a postcard, thanking a donor who has contributed to the university.

Atteberry added that the Presidential Ambassadors work to raise awareness on how tuition and state dollars alone do not cover the cost of an education and the positive and impactful role private donors play. In the spring, they collaborate with other University Advancement Offices to host Day of Giving – March 12 this year — and I Love CSU Day – April 18.

“All of the Presidential Ambassadors are looking to give back and say thank you,” said Atteberry, who is from Fort Collins. “For me, it’s about saying thank you to CSU for all the experiences that I had growing up and as a student in addition to all of the donors who have helped students to have valuable experiences here.”