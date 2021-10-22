CSU’s Mountain Campus partners with Odell Brewing for limited release beer

The Colorado State University Mountain Campus and Odell Brewing in Fort Collins have come together in partnership to celebrate the remote 1,600-acre campus through the creation of a fundraiser that supports various programs and activities hosted at the satellite campus. Mountain Campus IPA is a limited, special-release beer featuring a unique label and brew.

The Mountain Campus is a very distinctive part of the University, a diamond in the rough tucked away in the mountains of the beautiful Pingree Park Valley. The campus provides a platform for cutting-edge research and scholarly endeavors. It is a living and learning experience for CSU students, faculty, and staff, as well as many other groups including local school districts, professional societies, churches, and conference groups. CSU Professor Emeritus Rick Knight, who has taught Natural Resources courses at the Mountain Campus for 12 years, is passionate about the life-changing experiences gained during summer coursework. “It’s been the connection between the academics taught at our main campus and the world of conservation that exists beyond a university boundary.”

Situated at 9,000 feet, the rustic campus has endured many natural disasters and hardships over the years. The past 18 months have been no exception and have proven especially challenging, with the pandemic and wildfires shuttering the campus for the entire 2020 season. But the Mountain Campus as an organization, as a facility, and as a place, is as hardy as its natural environment, according to Mountain Campus Director Seth Webb. It, too, will bounce back.