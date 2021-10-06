COVID-19 interrupted the fall rhythms of several long-standing traditions at Colorado State University last year, which included the silencing of one of the University’s longest and loudest — the firing of the 75mm field gun known as “Comatose” at Canvas Stadium.

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the bombastic tradition, led by CSU Army ROTC cadets. But the field gun — which regularly attracts alumni and University community members as guest cannoneers — went quiet for more than 20 months.

Now as the homecoming game nears, several traditions are back — including the firing of Comatose, which had an active September at two home football games.

For Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman, who leads the CSU Army ROTC program, the firing of Comatose last month signaled the return of many traditions and experiences that he enjoyed as a cadet and student at CSU.

“The cadets are fired up to be doing things that make college, college,” said Tillman, a 2004 graduate who participated in the ROTC push-up crew as a student at football games. “We had face-to-face classes last year, but to be able to add the extracurricular things makes it extra special.”

Tillman added that it’s not just limited to football, noting that the cadets have been active at other CSU Athletics events, including soccer and volleyball this semester.