CSU’s Food Systems Institute brings interdisciplinary work to one table

While the idea of food systems can be extraordinarily complex, it really boils down to one simple fact: Everybody eats.

“So, of course, questions around nutrition and food security and food safety affect everybody,” said Becca Jablonski, associate professor of agricultural and resource economics and Food Systems Extension Economist.

Enter Colorado State University’s new Food Systems Institute for Research, Engagement and Learning. Jablonski and Sociology Professor Michael Carolan are co-directors of the program aimed at bringing all the broad food systems work being done at CSU to one table.

While the work behind it has been going on for almost two decades – driven by interest through the state in food systems – a formal Institute was just recently approved by Faculty Council as a new CIOSU (Centers, Institutes and Other Special Units).

“Because there is so much work happening across the University – some of which we don’t even know about – we want to identify it, help align when appropriate and compliment so we can maximize our impact,” Carolan said.

The FSI serves as the administrative home for Gov. Jared Polis’ 22-member Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council, charged with advancing recommendations to strengthen the economic, environmental, cultural and social foundations of the state’s local and regional food systems. By linking council activities with CSU research initiatives, student efforts and engagement activities, this partnership embodies the institute’s vision of multi-stakeholder collaboration, Carolan said.

In addition, current FSI efforts include work toward building rural-urban linkages – rather than looking at divides — through Colorado-based food systems, including data and modeling efforts, regional partnerships and food policies.

The institute is undertaking a University-wide needs assessment to get a better understanding of that work and how the institute could help. Part of this process includes a faculty launch from 2-5 p.m. on May 9 at Crooked Stave Taproom. The event is an opportunity to convene other food-system oriented faculty and participate in shaping how the program engages and supports faculty-led food system initiatives in research, learning and engagement.