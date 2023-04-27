CSU’s Day of Giving is May 4: What can you do in one day?

Each year, alumni, donors, students, faculty, staff and friends of Colorado State University come together for one day to support the University and show just how powerful collective philanthropy can be. This year, CSU’s Day of Giving is May 4 and participating is as easy as visiting dayofgiving.colostate.edu, looking through programs, causes and initiatives you care most about, and giving.

This annual tradition demonstrates the power of our collective impact and shows us what’s possible when Rams come together for one day of giving. When you give, you propel our students and University toward academic achievement, groundbreaking research, artistic creation, athletics excellence, world-altering innovation, timeless traditions and so much more. Credit cards, Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, and other digital wallets are acceptable forms of payment, making it even easier to show your support and help fund your passion.

No gift is too small, and it doesn’t matter where you are – the Day of Giving is a day when Rams from around the U.S. and all around the world can give to what they’re most passionate about. If you happen to be on or near campus, stop by the Lory Student Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cookies, stickers and games that can result in some exclusive Day of Giving prizes.

Don’t forget to share your support on social media using #CSUDayofGiving and to follow the CSU Alumni Association social media channels to keep track of matching challenges, track where Rams are giving from and see what’s possible in one day when Rams come together for the Day of Giving.