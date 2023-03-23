CSU’s Administrative Professional Council announces leadership for 2023-24

Colorado State University’s Administrative Professional Council recently announced new leadership for the 2023-24 year.

During its March meeting, the APC — an elected group of 40 CSU employees who represent and promote the interests of administrative professionals and facilitate communication across campus — announced its Executive Committee members:

Chair Matt Klein , senior associate athletics director for business operations/chief financial officer, CSU Athletics.

Vice Chair Trish Torrez , business officer, Admissions.

Secretary Justin Schwendeman-Curtis , assistant director, Off-Campus Life.

Treasurer Dennis Anderson , Linux systems administrator, Division of IT.

The new Executive Committee, which starts in July, plans to focus on several themes, including compensation, employee recruitment and retention as well as working to foster a unified voice among AP employees across CSU.

Klein — who has been serving as interim chair following former Chair Sarah Olson’s departure to North Carolina State University — explained that the APC is working to ensure every administrative professional has a voice at CSU. He said that it starts with the area representatives, who are the voice for AP employees across CSU’s colleges and divisions.

“As an area rep, your job is to give a voice to other employees within your area to the council and ultimately university leadership,” said Klein, who has been a part of APC for eight years. “We’ve done a really good job in the last year or two of building those bridges with university leadership. We have a unique opportunity with a new president and many other new leaders to have meaningful conversations.”

The past several monthly APC meetings have included presentations and discussions with key CSU personnel, including then Interim President Rick Miranda, Chief Information Officer Brandon Bernier, who is also vice president for information technology, and Brett Anderson, interim vice president for human resources.

“It all goes back to reinforcing the shared governance model,” Klein said. “Our university leadership believes in shared governance and takes the time to meet with us. It’s important to get them in front of our area reps to break down boundaries.”

The new Executive Committee also wants to build stronger relationships with CSU Faculty Council and the Classified Personnel Council. “We really want to work better with Faculty Council on some governance issues and try and find those topics where we can work together,” said Torrez, who has been part of the APC for five years and with CSU for more than 25 years.