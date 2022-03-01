CSUPD: How to protect yourself from new, elaborate scams

In recent weeks, the Colorado State University Police Department has seen a sharp increase in attempted elaborate and complex scams targeting students, faculty and staff.

This message will provide you with information about some (but not all) of these, red flags to watch for, and how to report suspected scams.

“CSUPD is constantly monitoring for scams that target our community members,” said CSUPD Sgt. Wil Nichols. “Scammers are getting smarter, making their scams more personalized and harder to detect.”

Scams are perpetuated through phone calls, texts, emails, social media and sometimes in person.

Scammers attempt to make a connection with victims to build trust. After some trust is built, the scammer starts to weave a story about how they need money. Usually, the scammer presents themselves as being out of the country and unable to meet in person.

Usually, the scammer asks for money through a gift card, direct transfer, or money order. The scammer promises to repay the victim or give them some sum of money in return.