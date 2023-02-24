CSU Women in Science Symposium scheduled for International Women’s Day, March 8

Colorado State University’s Women in Science Network will be hosting its seventh annual symposium and celebrating its 10-year anniversary as an organization on International Women’s Day, March 8, at Canvas Stadium.
The 2023 Women in Science Symposium, titled “Multicultural Aspects of One Health,” will bring diverse voices and perspectives together to discuss societal one health challenges. Attendees can expect to learn about critical issues at the intersection of human, animal and environmental health and how speakers and panelists’ personal trajectories inspired their careers at this intersection.
The agenda will feature talks and panels by CSU researchers, including Dean Sue VandeWoude from the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Melissa Burt, among many others. The full schedule can be found here.
More than 160 local students will be in attendance to engage with K-12 programming at WISS ’23, including interactive booths with Human Animal Bond in Colorado, CVMBS’s ‘Sci on the Fly’ mobile laboratory, The Bug Zoo by CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, a dance booth hosted by CSU Dance, and various activities within the sciences.
Candace Mathiason, co-founder and director of WiSCI, says the symposium is set to foster important conversations about women’s experiences in the sciences on International Women’s Day, coined by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977. The campaign’s 2023 theme prompts members to embrace equity.
“I have this Maya Angelou quote posted where I can see it every day: ‘Each time a woman stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.’” Mathiason said. “It reminds me how powerful and expansive believing in oneself can be.”
The symposium will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canvas Stadium. Attendees can register and find more information at womeninscienceci.colostate.edu/2023-wiss.
This event is sponsored by Pretty Brainy, Women and Philanthropy, and a host of CSU departments listed here.