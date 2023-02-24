CSU Women in Science Symposium scheduled for International Women’s Day, March 8

Colorado State University’s Women in Science Network will be hosting its seventh annual symposium and celebrating its 10-year anniversary as an organization on International Women’s Day, March 8, at Canvas Stadium.

The 2023 Women in Science Symposium, titled “Multicultural Aspects of One Health,” will bring diverse voices and perspectives together to discuss societal one health challenges. Attendees can expect to learn about critical issues at the intersection of human, animal and environmental health and how speakers and panelists’ personal trajectories inspired their careers at this intersection.

The agenda will feature talks and panels by CSU researchers, including Dean Sue VandeWoude from the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Melissa Burt, among many others. The full schedule can be found here.