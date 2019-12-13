CSU wins multiple Gold awards in communications from CASE

Colorado State University has received 10 awards — including eight Golds — from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for its communications efforts.

In the 2019-20 CASE District VI Institutional Awards, the Division of External Relations received accolades for design and writing in State and Colorado State magazines, as well as the public relations team’s writing.

“The teams in this division have won more than 80 awards in state, regional and national competitions in the past five years,” said Pam Jackson, interim vice president for external relations. “They consistently prove themselves to be among the best talent in their domains in higher education across the country. I’m very proud of the passion and dedication that our staff devote to telling CSU’s stories and elevating its brand, and this recognition from our peers is an affirmation, once again, of that commitment to excellence.”

Colorado State Magazine is the university’s leading publication for alumni and donors; State magazine, launched last year, represents the work of the Colorado State University System, which includes the flagship campus in Fort Collins, as well as CSU-Pueblo and CSU-Global.

“We’re honored to present the work of CSU and our university System – and especially their high-achieving students, alumni, faculty and staff – through the lens of magazine journalism,” said Coleman Cornelius, executive editor of the magazines.