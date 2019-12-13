CSU wins multiple Gold awards in communications from CASE

Designer Mary Sweitzer’s layout of the “Deep Dive” package in the summer 2019 issue of State magazine. Photo by Carlos Aguilera
Colorado State University has received 10 awards — including eight Golds — from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for its communications efforts.
In the 2019-20 CASE District VI Institutional Awards, the Division of External Relations received accolades for design and writing in State and Colorado State magazines, as well as the public relations team’s writing.
“The teams in this division have won more than 80 awards in state, regional and national competitions in the past five years,” said Pam Jackson, interim vice president for external relations. “They consistently prove themselves to be among the best talent in their domains in higher education across the country. I’m very proud of the passion and dedication that our staff devote to telling CSU’s stories and elevating its brand, and this recognition from our peers is an affirmation, once again, of that commitment to excellence.”
Colorado State Magazine is the university’s leading publication for alumni and donors; State magazine, launched last year, represents the work of the Colorado State University System, which includes the flagship campus in Fort Collins, as well as CSU-Pueblo and CSU-Global.
“We’re honored to present the work of CSU and our university System – and especially their high-achieving students, alumni, faculty and staff – through the lens of magazine journalism,” said Coleman Cornelius, executive editor of the magazines.
“Military Intelligence,” from the spring 2019 issue of Colorado State Magazine. Design by Mary Sweitzer, photo by Mary Neiberg
The awards are outlined below:
- Gold winner in the “Design: Periodicals” category for the summer 2019 State magazine (Mary Sweitzer)
- Gold winner in the “News Writing – General News Writing” category:
Equine-assisted occupational therapy helping 2-year-old fight rare disease (Anne Manning)
Study merges yoga, occupational therapy to reduce fall risk among Parkinson’s patients (Jeff Dodge)
The next adventure: Joyce McConnell on becoming CSU’s 15th president (Tony Phifer)
CSU launches opioid abuse prevention project for rural Colorado (Jeff Dodge)
Animal House: Service dogs, emotional support animals and pets (Kate Jeracki)
“Heart Doc at High Altitude,” from the winter 2018 issue of State magazine. Design by Mary Sweitzer, photo by Alec Jacobson
- Gold winner in the “News Writing – Research, Medicine, and Science News Writing” category:
Making tongues go mainstream (Anne Manning)
The search for nothing at all (Anne Manning)
Writing with light: Photolithography tool now open to all (Anne Manning)
‘Cause we are living in a microbial world: Why CSU is investing in microbiome science (Anne Manning)
‘They’re working beautifully:’ Photon detectors built at CSU see first light (Anne Manning)
- Gold winner in the “News Writing – Periodical Staff Writing” category for the spring 2019 Colorado State magazine:
Honor Song (Coleman Cornelius)
Military Intelligence (Coleman Cornelius & Tony Phifer)
Dean of Meat Scientists (Coleman Cornelius)
First Lady (Coleman Cornelius & Mark Luebker)
Life Imitates Art (Coleman Cornelius)
“Learning en Pointe,” from the winter 2018 issue of State magazine. Design by Mary Sweitzer, photo by Mary Neiberg
- Gold winner in the “News Writing – Periodical Staff Writing” category for the summer 2019 State magazine:
Learning en Pointe (Coleman Cornelius)
Heart doc at high altitude (Coleman Cornelius)
Taken with Tarantulas (Coleman Cornelius)
Deep Dive (Coleman Cornelius)
Little Creatures (Coleman Cornelius)
In addition, Sweitzer’s design work on individual magazine stories won four awards:
- Gold winner in the “Editorial Design” category for “Military Intelligence”
- Gold winner in the “Editorial Design” category for “Learning en Pointe”
- Silver winner in the “Editorial Design” category for “Heart Doc at High Altitude”
- Bronze winner in the “Editorial Design” category for “Deep Dive”
The accolades come on the heels of six awards presented to the division’s Creative Services unit by the University & College Designers Association this fall.
In addition to the awards for the Division of External Relations, University Advancement won a CASE District VI Gold in the “Video: Fundraising – Long Videos” category for “Colorado State University Green & Gold Gala – See Your Path.”
The CASE awards will be presented Jan. 27 at the CASE District VI annual conference in Kansas City. CASE District VI includes Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.