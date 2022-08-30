Colorado State University won five awards from the Colorado chapter of the Public Relations Society of America on Aug. 25, including a Gold Pick in the “Influencer Marketing” category for the vlog campaign “A Ram’s Life.”

“A Ram’s Life” also won a Silver Pick in the category “Macro-Influencer Marketing,” and the recently revamped CSU Magazine website was awarded a Silver Pick as well.

CSU’s Social and Digital Media team took home two additional awards: A Silver Pick for “Getting Social with Colorado State” in the category “Best Use of Social Media,” and a Silver Pick for “Earth Month at Colorado State” in the category “Best Use of Video.”

The latest honors come on the heels of an Excellence Award in the “Video in Social Media Campaign” category from the University and College Designers Association for the “Charging Forward” spot by CSU videographer Ben Ward and members of CSU’s MarComm team. The spot made its debut at CSU’s home football opener in September 2021 and aired during CSU’s NCAA broadcasts of football and men’s basketball games this past year. It features several of CSU’s top rankings as well as footage of students participating in activities on campus.