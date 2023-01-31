CSU Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph leaves lasting legacy at CSU

Alan Rudolph, the executive who guided CSU’s multimillion dollar research enterprise to new heights and national recognition the past 10 years, announced that he will be leaving the university effective July 1.

Through vision and determination, Rudolph infused the Office of the Vice President for Research with an entrepreneurial spirit, launched multiple interdisciplinary research endeavors and built a web of collaborations across business, government, academia and foundations from Colorado to Washington, D.C.

Today, CSU researchers are active in dozens of countries around the world. The university’s total sponsored expenditures reached $456.9 million in the past fiscal year. That’s up about $10 million from the previous record of $447.2 million, which had eclipsed the year before (2019-20) by 10%. Research expenditures have increased 46% during Rudolph’s tenure.

The OVPR has doubled the number of centers and institutes, including the Center for Healthy Aging, One Health Institute and Data Science Research Institute. CSU ranks among the top tier of research universities in the United States.

“It has been a decade of significant impacts by our research community, and for that I am truly grateful to all of you,” Rudolph said in a message to the CSU community last week. “I hope I have played a small role in contributing to unprecedented success of our amazing research and innovation ecosystem. I am proud of the growth in CSU research impacts and the interdisciplinary teaming opportunities we have created amongst many other activities we led in discovery and innovation across campus and in the region.”

Rick Miranda, CSU interim president, said Rudolph impacted the research enterprise across the entire university. He said CSU will soon launch a national search for a new research vice president.