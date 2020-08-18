CSU updating systems to improve experiences for transgender and nonbinary students

One area of focus is the use of a preferred name and gender marker in university systems, according to Marianna Walsh, the student information system support manager in the Registrar’s Office.

“We have a lot of systems and processes that pull name data from our Banner Student Information System, so we really had to take an intentional look where someone’s legal name is being used and why,” Walsh said. “That gave us an opportunity to improve some of our best practices for reporting and to use the name that they prefer.”

Walsh added that the university has improved students’ access to see how and where their name is going to be used. “Anywhere it is not a business necessity to have someone’s legal first name, we use the name that they share,” she said.

Most recently, Walsh said the university updated the legal gender/sex marker on RAMweb to recognize a nonbinary gender. While Walsh said agencies at the federal level still use the binary of “male/female,” CSU has created ways for students to accurately update their legal gender/sex marker to “X.”

Walsh said the reception of both these initiatives has been positive across campus. As of January 2020, she said one out of five CSU students, faculty, and staff had updated their preferred name in the system.

“This is especially important for our trans and nonbinary community members,” she said, “but these initiatives are also of value to our community as a whole. The reception for that has been great.”