CSU unveils campus-wide information technology strategic plan

Colorado State University has its first-ever, campus-wide IT strategic plan, thanks to an innovative cross-campus collaborative planning team that was brought together by Brandon Bernier, vice president for information technology and chief information officer.

The three-year roadmap — developed for the Fort Collins campus through the 2022-25 academic years — focuses on four strategic areas that are critical to the ongoing evolution of IT at CSU: Student Success, IT Security, IT Governance and Operational Excellence.

“If we’ve learned anything from the past few years, it’s that we need to be adaptable, embrace change and adjust where needed,” Bernier said. “While the strategic plan provides a clear path toward building our future, it is also a living document that will enable us to advance a series of strategic initiatives that ensure we are even more adaptable to changing conditions and new directions.”

The strategic plan is available to read at col.st/kDA8l.

According to Division of IT leaders, the strategic planning process was intentionally designed to be collaborative. Key stakeholders from across the University played an important role in the plan’s development.