Literally just 46 facts about CSU’s trees

16. Ever wonder why there aren’t holiday lights on the Oval? It’s actually against University policy, since the extensive trenching needed to bring power to each tree would likely kill or significantly shorten their lives.

17. Nothing else can be hung from the branches of the Oval trees either.

18. It costs more than $50,000 per year to sustain the Oval trees, including $30,000 for annual insect control treatments.

19. Proceeds from the Oval Preservation Fund go toward these costs, and also helps to plant new elm trees in the event of extreme age, disease or storm damage.

20. Most trees on campus are on a three-to-five year pruning cycle, apart from the Oval, which is pruned more frequently (about every three years).

21. If a tree needs to be removed due to disease or a potential safety risk to campus, it first must undergo a risk assessment by the campus arborist, city arborist and campus landscape architect. Facilities Management has its own policy when it comes to using wood waste from tree care operations or from fallen branches. This waste is chipped on campus, and then used as high-quality mulch for other projects.

22. Sometimes, removed wood can also be milled and used for interior trim on on-campus construction and remodel projects.

23. In one case, graduates of the CSU Facilities Management Leadership Academy received plaques made out of wood from trees that had been removed from the CSU Oval.

24. CSU does not send wood to the landfill.

25. While it might seem like a cool idea, attaching slacklines to trees on the CSU Oval is not allowed. Same with locking bikes to trees or attaching swings and ropes. Learn more about the slacklining policy here.

26. The Heritage Arboretum/Woody Plant Demonstration and Research Area has the largest collection of woody plants in the region, with more than 1,100 different taxa represented.