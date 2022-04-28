Photos: CSU community plants 12 trees to celebrate Arbor Day

Colorado State University’s urban forest has gotten a little bit bigger.

On April 22, a team of CSU students, employees and community members gathered outside the South Campus’ Diagnostic Medicine Center to plant 12 new trees during an early celebration of Arbor Day.

To raise awareness for the importance of plant diversity, four different types of trees were planted during the event. The species represented were:

Morton Street maple.

Autumn brilliance serviceberry.

Clemson heritage oak.

China snow peking lilac.

These new trees join the 10,000 others that make up the CSU Campus Arboretum, a special place for the cultivation and display of a wide variety of trees and shrubs.

CSU’s urban forest has earned a Tree Campus Higher Education recognition from the Arbor Foundation for the 11th straight year.

Check out photos of the tree planting event below, and to learn everything you ever wanted to know about CSU’s trees, visit col.st/79ApA.