CSU to launch national searches for two members of executive leadership team

In January 2020, Colorado State University will launch national searches for a provost and executive vice president – the University’s chief academic officer – and a vice president for the Division of External Relations, President Joyce McConnell announced Dec. 19. McConnell hopes to have both searches completed and new leaders in place by the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

Search committees have been convened for both searches. Warner College of Natural Resources Dean John Hayes will chair the search for the provost, working with committee members who represent units from across campus, including all eight academic colleges at CSU. The full provost search committee includes:

Lumina Albert, associate professor of management, OtterBox faculty fellow, and a Daniels Ethics fellow, College of Business;

associate professor of management, OtterBox faculty fellow, and a Daniels Ethics fellow, College of Business; Ryan Barone, assistant vice president for student success;

assistant vice president for student success; Tom Biedscheid, assistant vice president, Enrollment and Access;

assistant vice president, Enrollment and Access; Stephanie Clemons, University Distinguished Teaching Scholar, professor of interior design in the College of Health and Human Sciences, and CSU faculty representative to the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System;

University Distinguished Teaching Scholar, professor of interior design in the College of Health and Human Sciences, and CSU faculty representative to the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System; Gregg Dean, professor and head, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences;

professor and head, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; Sue Doe, professor of English, director of composition, director of the Center for the Study of Academic Labor in the College of Liberal Arts, and vice chair of Faculty Council;

professor of English, director of composition, director of the Center for the Study of Academic Labor in the College of Liberal Arts, and vice chair of Faculty Council; Melissa Edwards, associate director, Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry;

associate director, Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry; Emily Fischer, associate professor of atmospheric science, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering;

associate professor of atmospheric science, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering; Ellen Fisher, assistant vice president for strategic initiatives, Office of the Vice President for Research

assistant vice president for strategic initiatives, Office of the Vice President for Research John Hayes , dean, Warner College of Natural Resources (chair of the search)

, dean, Warner College of Natural Resources (chair of the search) Laura Jensen, vice provost for research and institutional planning;

vice provost for research and institutional planning; Keith Paustian, University Distinguished Professor and professor of soil ecology, College of Agricultural Sciences;

University Distinguished Professor and professor of soil ecology, College of Agricultural Sciences; Diana Prieto, associate vice president for human capital (equal opportunity coordinator for the search).

“I am deeply grateful to Dean Hayes and to all of the members of this dynamic committee for agreeing to serve in this capacity and I am confident that they will find a great academic leader to take CSU forward,” McConnell said.

The committee will be searching for a new provost to follow longtime provost Rick Miranda, who will step down from the role at the conclusion of the search.

VP for External Relations

The search for the permanent vice president for External Relations will be chaired by Beth Walker, dean of the CSU College of Business, who will work with a committee representing a variety of academic, student-focused, and externally facing units across the University. The full external relations search committee includes:

Chris Ferris, senior associate director, CSU Athletics;

senior associate director, CSU Athletics; Brit Heiring, director of communications, Office of Diversity;

director of communications, Office of Diversity; Mark Luebker, senior writer and editor, President’s Office;

senior writer and editor, President’s Office; Rob Novak, director of communications, Warner College of Natural Resources;

director of communications, Warner College of Natural Resources; Cheri O’Neil, president/CEO, CSU Foundation;

president/CEO, CSU Foundation; Kathy Phifer, executive director, Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships, Division of External Relations;

executive director, Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships, Division of External Relations; Diana Prieto, associate vice president for human capital (equal opportunity coordinator for the search);

associate vice president for human capital (equal opportunity coordinator for the search); Leslie Taylor, vice president for Enrollment and Access;

vice president for Enrollment and Access; Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement;

vice president for University Advancement; Beth Walker, dean, CSU College of Business (chair of the search).

“I am so excited that Dean Walker will be working with this terrific group to identify a new leader for our incredible communications and external relations team,” McConnell said. “They do the important work of telling the CSU story to the world, and I know we will identify a wonderful individual to help them achieve new heights.”

Pam Jackson, who has been serving as interim vice president for External Relations since 2018, will remain in a leadership role in the unit following the search.

“Pam has been both a faculty member at CSU and a communications professional, so she brings truly unique and valuable experience and insight to her work here,” McConnell said.

National search firm Greenwood-Asher will be assisting with both searches and will engage students, faculty and staff in the process at every step as appropriate.

McConnell said that her office is committed to transparent, empowering processes for the entire University and that input and feedback from the campus community on both searches will be both welcomed and valued.