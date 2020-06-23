CSU to host virtual budget town hall conversations on June 26, 29

CSU is hosting virtual town hall conversations for the campus community to discuss the budget on June 26 and 29. Get important attendance information below.
Colorado State University is encouraging the campus community to attend one of two upcoming virtual town hall conversations focused on budget priorities, constraints, decisions and impacts.
The town halls, hosted by CSU President Joyce McConnell and executive leadership, are scheduled for Friday, June 26, from 9-10 a.m. and Monday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. The town halls are open to any member of the CSU community, including students, faculty and staff.
McConnell will be joined by Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda and Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson for the virtual town halls. Marc Barker, director of the Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team, will moderate these events.
Attend budget town halls
Friday, June 26, 2020
9-10 a.m.
Go here for the meeting link on the day of the town hall.
Monday, June 29, 2020
11 a.m. to noon
Go here for the meeting link on the day of the town hall.
Links to the sessions will be available on the Recovery Planning Town Halls page as well as links to the recordings of both sessions once they are completed.
Attendees are encouraged to attend whichever session works best for their schedule, as the sessions’ presentations will be identical, with the only difference being the live question-and-answer portion.
Attendees can ask questions in person and also can submit questions in advance here for June 26 and here for June 29. Because of attendance for these sessions, not every question asked will be addressed.
“I look forward to talking to all of you about our budget and the ways that our strategic decisions about our budget help us achieve our shared goals, even in challenging times,” McConnell said in a June 23 email to the campus community.
The town halls follow the June 5 Board of Governors meeting in which the Board voted to approve CSU’s proposed budget in which students will pay the same tuition as last year. CSU also will avoid the deep reductions, pay cuts and job losses seen at other universities across the country. On June 15, McConnell pointed to the recovery website, along with the Fall 2020 site, as resources designed to provide specific fall semester information.