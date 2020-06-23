CSU to host virtual budget town hall conversations on June 26, 29

Colorado State University is encouraging the campus community to attend one of two upcoming virtual town hall conversations focused on budget priorities, constraints, decisions and impacts.

The town halls, hosted by CSU President Joyce McConnell and executive leadership, are scheduled for Friday, June 26, from 9-10 a.m. and Monday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. The town halls are open to any member of the CSU community, including students, faculty and staff.

McConnell will be joined by Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda and Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson for the virtual town halls. Marc Barker, director of the Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team, will moderate these events.