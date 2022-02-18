CSU to host March 1 kickoff event for Courageous Strategic Transformation

Colorado State University is hosting a celebration to kick off implementation of the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan on March 1 in the Lory Student Center Theatre.

The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, will be an excitement-filled occasion to roll out the vision that thousands of CSU community members created together in recent months ­– and begin putting it into action.

“I’m truly amazed by the inspirational and aspirational vision we created together,” President Joyce McConnell said in a message inviting the community to the celebration. “We recognized our rich history of accomplishment in education, research, service, and engagement and built on those strengths to craft a bold new future. In that bold new future, Colorado State University will lead the world in creating solutions to global climate change, health, agriculture, and economic, environmental, and social sustainability, while remaining a devoted and adept caretaker of our state.”

The CST kickoff event, which will be held in person as well as livestreamed, will feature a presentation from McConnell, followed by a conversation between McConnell and Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers, moderated by College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers. The program will conclude with a question-and-answer session with the audience.

“Leading this process for the whole campus has been incredibly rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed collaborating with all segments of our campus community,” Beavers said. “I’m most struck by the consensus that emerged around our values and priorities. It made it easier when it came to the drafting process because the community really shares the goals and strategies articulated in the plan, and they are bolstered by our common values and commitments.”

Separate online RSVP forms have been created for those who would like to attend in person and those who plan to watch the livestream.

More information about the CST plan is available online.