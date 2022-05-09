CSU to honor nearly 6,000 students at graduation

Colorado State University will celebrate the incredible resilience and outstanding achievements of the University’s Spring and Summer 2022 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies May 13-15.

The university will honor close to 6,000 students who have navigated the challenges of the pandemic to earn degrees. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate, graduate and Professional Veterinary Medicine degrees include:

Spring 2022

Undergraduates: 3,546 students. Candidates for distinction. 86 Summa. 136 Magna. 295 Cum Laude.

Graduate: 1,070 students, including 105 Ph.D. students.

Professional veterinary: 148 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students.



Summer 2022

Undergraduates: 707 students. Candidates for distinction. 4 Summa. 7 Magna. 21 Cum Laude.

Graduate 484 students, including 96 Ph.D. students.



In addition, 19 Army and 26 Air Force ROTC cadets, 23 in the U.S. Air Force and three in the U.S. Space Force, will become commissioned officers.

Profound legacy

“Commencement ceremonies remind us that there is a profound legacy to which we are all connected as CSU Rams,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “We share in the collective pride of more than 150 years across multiple generations who have shaped this university, its impact on humanity, and its institutional character and values. Our graduating students will forever be part of CSU’s legacy and history, and they should take enormous pride in that. We wish them a wonderful life and career as they endeavor to make their mark on the world.”

Important information for 2022 Spring Commencement

The ceremonies will be held in Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center. An interactive map for locations and parking is available at maps.colostate.edu. Commencement ceremonies, with the exception of the ROTC commissionings, will be webcast live. For more information and requirements for the 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremonies visit commencement.colostate.edu.