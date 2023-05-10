CSU to commission 50 ROTC cadets this week

Members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York live by a principle that has served as a guiding light for Air Force ROTC cadet Chloe Mitchell.

“Something really important in my culture is the concept of thinking about how every decision impacts the next seven generations,” said Chloe Mitchell, who is graduating with a degree in food science and human nutrition. “It’s just something that’s always been really powerful to me.”

It’s something that led Mitchell from the worlds of semi-professional skiing and the University of Denver and lacrosse to Colorado State University and the Air Force ROTC Program — a decision that seemed unfathomable just a few years ago.

For Mitchell, she said something was missing in her life. Injuries had derailed her skiing career and her best friend was leaving the University of Denver. It was on a whim that Mitchell decided to transfer to CSU during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of returning to New York. It turned out to be one of her best decisions, she said.

At the urging of a family, Mitchell looked into the Air Force ROTC program after arriving at CSU. There, she found the structure she desired as well as an outlet to make a positive impact on others through leadership.

“I was craving that team element and something to work for that gave me a purpose,” Mitchell said. “I was feeling really, really lost in life, and I’m really lucky things ended up the way they did.”

In her last two years at CSU, Mitchell said she has gained leadership experience helping to mentor the underclassman in Detachment 90. It’s a skill that will help her in the coming months as she moves on to become a combat systems officer in the Air Force.

“I’m filled with a lot of excitement and gratitude,” Mitchell said. “Even though my time at CSU is ending, I have to remind myself that it’s not the end for me; it’s really just the beginning. I get to go on an impact people just like others did for me, and that’s really exciting.”