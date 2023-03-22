CSU tech architect Ron Splittgerber leaves a half-century legacy

Ron Splittgerber, whose technology savvy built the architecture that supports research at CSU’s Fort Collins, Pueblo and Spur campuses, will retire as director of Research Services for the Office of the Vice President of Research after 50 years at the university. His last day is March 31.

Splittgerber began as a student employee in the 1970s. He facilitated many technological transitions, including the massive shift from paper to digital, hand-wiring network cables in CSU steam tunnels, and personally delivering research proposals via plane when the U.S. Postal Service could not meet sponsor delivery deadlines.

“For decades, Ron has been dedicated to providing excellent IT services for researchers at CSU. Through his excellent leadership, he and his team have contributed more to the Kuali Research platform (open-source higher-education business application software) than any other team in the country, significantly benefitting both the CSU and the Kuali Research community,” said Pat Burns, the CSU System-level chief information officer.