CSU System breaks ground on Spur campus in Denver; to be complete 2022

On May 5, Colorado State University System broke ground on a new Denver campus — called Spur — which will invite the public to explore and interact with educational content around water, food, and health.

Spur brings the expertise of the three CSU System campuses: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global to the public. Spur will also be a platform for other organizations, so every day at the campus will be different, with something new to learn.

Despite the groundbreaking celebration — originally scheduled for April 30 — being postponed due to COVID-19, the CSU System’s Spur campus officially broke ground this week on the first of three buildings as part of the future National Western Center, located near the intersection of I-25 and I-70.

The first building at Spur is named Vida and will focus on animal and human health, leveraging CSU’s world-class veterinary medicine program; hosting the second location of CSU’s Temple Grandin Equine Center, which provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to humans with a range of needs; and partnering with the Dumb Friends League to offer a donor-subsidized clinic for companion animals while providing hands-on education for CSU veterinary students.

Once fully open in 2022, Spur will be a one-of-a-kind offering from a higher education institution — opening its doors year-round to lifelong learners, and facilitating groundbreaking research in areas of global consequence. Spur will host families and tourists, K-12 student field trips, conferences and meetings, researchers in state-of-the-art labs, college students pursuing degrees in fields related to agriculture and sustainability, and local artists creating pieces in on-site studios.