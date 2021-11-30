CSU System branding coming to Pulse VPN and DUO

Colorado State University has made significant advances integrating systems in use by the Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses in recent months. These CSU partners now share the Kuali Financial and Research systems, as well as the newest integration that launched this fall, the student information system – Banner.
With this comes the need to update branding on the screens that appear when a person uses Duo two-factor authentication to access certain CSU systems and when connecting to the Fort Collins campus network from off-campus using our VPN Gateway.
Starting Dec. 1, the Ram Head Logo will be replaced with the CSU System Logo, which includes icons for each of the system entities: Fort Collins’ Ram Head, Pueblo’s Thunderwolf, and Global’s Shield. The image below is how the new screen will appear.
This change represents the broader CSU audience now using Duo Two-Factor Authentication. Given the relevance to security that this authentication process holds, CSU IT said that it wanted to make users aware of the change that they will see on the screen above as well as on mobile devices if that’s the method used to authenticate. There won’t be any changes to the authentication process and no action is required by users.