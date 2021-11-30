CSU System branding coming to Pulse VPN and DUO

Colorado State University has made significant advances integrating systems in use by the Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses in recent months. These CSU partners now share the Kuali Financial and Research systems, as well as the newest integration that launched this fall, the student information system – Banner.

With this comes the need to update branding on the screens that appear when a person uses Duo two-factor authentication to access certain CSU systems and when connecting to the Fort Collins campus network from off-campus using our VPN Gateway.

Starting Dec. 1, the Ram Head Logo will be replaced with the CSU System Logo, which includes icons for each of the system entities: Fort Collins’ Ram Head, Pueblo’s Thunderwolf, and Global’s Shield. The image below is how the new screen will appear.