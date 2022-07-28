CSU System announces Presidential Search Committee members

The Colorado State University System today announced the make-up of the Presidential Search Committee that will identify candidates to serve as the next president of CSU in Fort Collins. The search committee’s role will be to represent the University and its diverse constituencies in screening all candidates. They will interview approximately eight candidates before recommending three candidates to the Board for consideration by the end of the calendar year.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said, “The committee we’ve invited includes Board members, students, faculty, staff, administrators, and friends of the University. We’ve sought out diversity in all its forms, and all three mission areas of the University (teaching, research, and engagement) are represented.”

The committee also includes representatives with specific expertise in access and agriculture, given CSU’s mission as the state’s land-grant university, he added.

To assist the committee in understanding what qualities people hope to see in the next president, the CSU System launched a survey (based on a similar survey developed and used at MIT) that has been widely distributed to students, staff, faculty, alumni, donors, and elected officials. The survey is also open to the public at: https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6xKIovgUA5LDSu.

Survey responses will be accepted until Aug. 15.

Below is the list of Search Committee Members:

Armando Valdez, Board of Governors; committee chair

Brett Anderson, alumni/donor; administrative professional

Olivia Arnold, Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences; non-tenure-track faculty

Polly Baca, Board of Governors

Stacey Baumgarn, CSU Facilities; state classified staff

Albert Bimper, professor of Ethnic Studies; Athletics administrator and alumnus; associate vice provost and associate dean for the College of Liberal Arts; interim chief of staff

Don Brown, former Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture; alumni/donor

Carla Dore, Workplace Resource; alumni/donor

Nate Easley, Board of Governors

Paula Edwards, alumni/donor

John Fischer, Board of Governors

Bill Hammerich, Colorado Livestock Association

Sonia Kreidenweis, Atmospheric Science; University Distinguished Professor; and interim dean of the Graduate School

Faith Largo, Natural Sciences/Biology; student

Rob Long, Finance and Real Estate/Business Administration; student and ASCSU representative to the Board of Governors

Betsy Markey, Board of Governors

Todd Marksbury, CEO, Canvas Credit Union; donor/corporate partner

John Moore, Ecosystem Science and Sustainability; faculty

Andrew Norton, Agricultural Biology; faculty representative to the Board of Governors

Erik Olson, alumni/donor

Sarah Olson, Administrative Professional Council

Kathay Rennels, interim VP for Engagement and Extension

Jimena Sagàs, University Libraries; faculty

Toni-Lee Viney, Mechanical Engineering; administrative-professional

Diana Wall, School of Global Environmental Sustainability; University Distinguished Professor; faculty

Lise Youngblade, Dean, College of Health and Human Sciences

Marcus Zacarias, Political Science; student

Alisha Zmuda, Classified Personnel Council

Graduate student representative to be confirmed

To learn more about the search, visit: https://presidentialsearch.colostate.edu.