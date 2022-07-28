CSU System announces Presidential Search Committee members

The Colorado State University System today announced the make-up of the Presidential Search Committee that will identify candidates to serve as the next president of CSU in Fort Collins. The search committee’s role will be to represent the University and its diverse constituencies in screening all candidates. They will interview approximately eight candidates before recommending three candidates to the Board for consideration by the end of the calendar year.
CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said, “The committee we’ve invited includes Board members, students, faculty, staff, administrators, and friends of the University. We’ve sought out diversity in all its forms, and all three mission areas of the University (teaching, research, and engagement) are represented.”
The committee also includes representatives with specific expertise in access and agriculture, given CSU’s mission as the state’s land-grant university, he added.
To assist the committee in understanding what qualities people hope to see in the next president, the CSU System launched a survey (based on a similar survey developed and used at MIT) that has been widely distributed to students, staff, faculty, alumni, donors, and elected officials. The survey is also open to the public at: https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6xKIovgUA5LDSu.
Survey responses will be accepted until Aug. 15.
Below is the list of Search Committee Members:
- Armando Valdez, Board of Governors; committee chair
- Brett Anderson, alumni/donor; administrative professional
- Olivia Arnold, Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences; non-tenure-track faculty
- Polly Baca, Board of Governors
- Stacey Baumgarn, CSU Facilities; state classified staff
- Albert Bimper, professor of Ethnic Studies; Athletics administrator and alumnus; associate vice provost and associate dean for the College of Liberal Arts; interim chief of staff
- Don Brown, former Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture; alumni/donor
- Carla Dore, Workplace Resource; alumni/donor
- Nate Easley, Board of Governors
- Paula Edwards, alumni/donor
- John Fischer, Board of Governors
- Bill Hammerich, Colorado Livestock Association
- Sonia Kreidenweis, Atmospheric Science; University Distinguished Professor; and interim dean of the Graduate School
- Faith Largo, Natural Sciences/Biology; student
- Rob Long, Finance and Real Estate/Business Administration; student and ASCSU representative to the Board of Governors
- Betsy Markey, Board of Governors
- Todd Marksbury, CEO, Canvas Credit Union; donor/corporate partner
- John Moore, Ecosystem Science and Sustainability; faculty
- Andrew Norton, Agricultural Biology; faculty representative to the Board of Governors
- Erik Olson, alumni/donor
- Sarah Olson, Administrative Professional Council
- Kathay Rennels, interim VP for Engagement and Extension
- Jimena Sagàs, University Libraries; faculty
- Toni-Lee Viney, Mechanical Engineering; administrative-professional
- Diana Wall, School of Global Environmental Sustainability; University Distinguished Professor; faculty
- Lise Youngblade, Dean, College of Health and Human Sciences
- Marcus Zacarias, Political Science; student
- Alisha Zmuda, Classified Personnel Council
- Graduate student representative to be confirmed
To learn more about the search, visit: https://presidentialsearch.colostate.edu.