CSU study aims to increase resilience, unity in Colombia’s Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities

With a grant from CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability, Velasco was able to partially cover the cost of transportation, materials and other expenses for the students to conduct the survey.

The goal was to educate and equip community members with research skills to help them understand and preserve the sustainability of some of Colombia’s most marginalized peoples and the biodiverse ecosystems on which their cultures, economies and livelihoods depend.

History of conflict

Conservation is deeply engrained in Colombia’s Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities, which have achieved a certain harmony with their natural environment through generations of traditional activities such as fishing, forestry and agriculture.

Velasco noted that these communities have better records of conservation than others in the region that have been more heavily impacted by conflict, especially conflict resulting from the encroachment of extractive logging and mining industries, as well as armed groups trying to cultivate coca for cocaine production.

For generations, the region’s inhabitants found refuge in the dense rainforest between the Pacific coast and the Andes Mountains, and remained mostly insulated from central Colombia’s dominant economy, development and political influence.

“These populations escaped colonization and slavery,” said Velasco. “They escaped control by Spaniards and later from other national elites and recreated these communities. And they conserved the forest.”