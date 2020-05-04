CSU students win prestigious Boren Awards for foreign language, international skills

Two Colorado State University undergraduates are the recipients of David L. Boren Scholarships from the National Security Education Program, a federal initiative designed to help students interested in national security and linguistics.

Caroline Dunphy, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, and Sydney Spiegel, a junior in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, each received the honor, which provides funding to study abroad to acquire language skills and international experience.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of International Education, which administers the scholarship program, said in a release that it will “work flexibly with 2020 awardees to ensure that as many as possible are able to proceed with their overseas language study when it is safe and feasible to do so.”

Dunphy received the scholarship to study Japanese in Japan, and Spiegel plans to study Mandarin in China. The two follow past CSU students Paine Lewis in 2019 and Carl Kasten in 2015 as Boren Award recipients.

“We are thrilled for Caroline and Sydney,” said Mary Swanson, program director of the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising. “Both have worked extremely hard to develop the expertise and language skills they needed to be awarded a Boren Scholarship. This is a well-deserved honor, and we are confident they will represent both CSU and the United States well.”