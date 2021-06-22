CSU students tell stories of the pandemic and pride on podcasts

As the Colorado State University community looks forward to a return to campus after nearly 18 months of remote teaching, learning and working during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to take a moment to absorb some of the lessons learned about how to do things more creatively.

Lab-based research projects and classes dedicated to learning how to use specialized technology faced particular challenges adapting to the pandemic paradigm. Take the audio production course taught by instructor Hannah Copeland, for example.

Students usually learn how to engineer, edit and produce professional audio projects in the CTV studios in the Clark Building or 90.5 KSCU FM on the lower level of the Lory Student Center. With Clark and the LSC shut down after Spring Break 2020, just when students were about to start their final projects, Copeland saw an opportunity: She devised a project that students could complete at home with nothing more than a phone recording app and a digital audio workstation.

The assignment was to tell story about a moment during the pandemic that was meaningful to them in the form of a three- to five-minute podcast using the skills they learned in class.

The Audio Workshop of Colorado State University was born.

Copeland, who is also the general manager at KCSU, completed her own assignment as an example and to test its viability for the already stressed-out remote students. She told the story of when FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) left her mind for the first time in a decade.

New podcast episodes from that first semester are being released weekly throughout the summer on Spotify. So far, student topics have included memories of pre-COVID parties, what the pandemic meant to a group of Dungeons and Dragons players, and how hot coffee and undisturbed sleep helped one student thrive during lockdown.

“The episodes we’re releasing now are all from Spring 2020, in the heat of the pandemic, right after the pivot to remote teaching,” she explained. “Since we were still remote in the fall and then this spring, I decided to keep the assignment going and will publish the next season of fall podcasts after this semester starts. We’ll probably keep the project going, but move on to non-COVID topics.”

Although it was unexpected, Copeland sees value in teaching students how to use available technology to sound as professional and polished as possible.

“It’s so easy to make and publish audio on the internet from your bedroom,” she said. “Why not learn how to use the technology to sound better than all the other people publishing from their bedrooms?”

The class is about learning to use audio technology, and that was the purpose of the assignment, but Copeland said there were some heartfelt moments that emerged from the stories. The students gave permission to make their podcasts public.

New episodes drop by noon every Wednesday through Aug. 4 on Spotify.