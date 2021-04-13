CSU students selected for NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

As the oldest graduate fellowship of its kind, NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program was developed to promote diversity in science and engineering in the United States.

Since 1952, the NSF has funded more than 50,000 Graduate Research Fellowships, with 42 fellows going on to become Nobel laureates and more than 450 becoming members of the National Academy of Sciences.

Johnston, who studies civil engineering in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, discovered her passion while working with the Center for Risk-Based Community Resilience Planning at CSU. The experience allowed her to understand how her passions for engineering and community action can complement each other.

“I see an exciting path forward in my career in which my diverging interests are an asset and not an impending dilemma,” she said. “This award grants me increased autonomy in pursuit of my academic interests, which is such an incredible gift.”

Ecton, who studies microbial biology in the College of Natural Sciences, hopes to be a physician-scientist and bridge the gaps between science and medicine. She said she would like to keep one foot in academia and take her graduate training in mentorship and research and disseminate it to the public.

At CSU, she studies how diet affects the trillions of bacteria living in the gut, known as the microbiota, and how a flux or change in these populations influences the progression of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

“I applied [for the NSF Fellowship] without success in 2020. So being a recipient this year is a testament to the biggest lesson in research: try and fail — but try again,” Ecton said. “It is such an honor. Winning this award gives me renewed hope to work for a better future and to solve previously unsolved problems.”

Like Ecton, Hooker, who is in the College of Natural Sciences studying chemistry, is honored to be named a fellow.

Hooker said her dive into chemistry as an undergraduate didn’t come naturally, but she put in the time and effort and took advantage of a variety of research opportunities that cultivated a passion for organic chemistry methodology.”

“What continues to drive me is the pursuit of a deeper understanding and knowledge,” she said. “Upon graduating, I plan to continue my education into a postdoc position and then seek an academic position at an R1 university. I hope to promote STEM outreach in rural and tribal communities while encouraging students to continue their own pursuit of knowledge.”

Students interested in applying for the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program should contact Mary Swanson at mary.swanson@colostate.edu.