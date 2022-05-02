CSU students receive prestigious Fulbright Awards

Jenna Biedscheid, a recent graduate of the College of Health and Human Sciences, will be traveling to Nepal this summer to conduct research involving migrant workers. Biedscheid explained that some Nepali citizens serve as contractors to support U.S. military operations.

“My research will uncover the lived experiences of Nepali third-country nationals who have returned to Nepal from employment with American defense contractors,” said Biedscheid. “This research will shed light on their stories and expand public awareness of their experiences from their perspective.”

Biedscheid, who graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in social work, studied abroad in Nepal as a student and completed a virtual international internship placement through the School of Social Work, with the Law and Policy Forum for Social Justice based in Kathmandu.

Biedscheid, who is from Fort Collins, explained that being named a Fulbright is the pinnacle of her academic experiences at CSU, noting that she had worked several years to achieve the goal.

“It means a lot,” she said. “When I first went to Nepal in 2018, it was something that I wanted to work toward. It’s still unreal to have it actually come to fruition.”

After completing the Fulbright, Biedscheid, who plans to go to law school, said she wants to publish her research in a peer-reviewed journal and remain engaged in public discourse to further expand awareness of the topic.