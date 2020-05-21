CSU students receive Fulbright honors

Two Colorado State University students have been recognized by the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Hannah Hurlbut, a recent graduate of the College of Liberal Arts, and Dave Atkins, a recent graduate student in the Warner College of Natural Resources, have received grants from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Hurlbut and Atkins are among the more than 2,100 U.S. students selected by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to study, conduct research or teach abroad.

“We are very proud of Hannah and Dave,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “The Fulbright is exciting because it offers exceptional students the opportunity to challenge themselves. It is also a richly deserved recognition of Hannah and Dave’s hard work, passion for learning, and incredible potential.”

Mary Witlacil, a Ph.D. student in the College of Liberal Arts, and Joanna Luna, a recent graduate from the College of Health and Human Sciences, have been named Fulbright alternates who can be promoted if additional funding becomes available.