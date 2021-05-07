CSU students receive Boren Awards to study language and culture abroad

With his background in conservation leadership, Mitch Roberts was attracted to Indonesia for its host of natural resource management and conservation challenges.

“It’s a really fascinating place,” he said. “It’s a really biodiverse country. It has a growing economy and a large population, and all of those things are only continuing to grow.”

Roberts previously work in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Forest Service in the Office of International Programs as a program manager, hosting natural resource professionals from other countries as a way to share knowledge and best practices.

With the Boren Award, Roberts will be able to experience natural resource management from a different perspective. In addition to learning Bahasa, he will be embedded in an NGO that specializes in community-based forest management and wildfire prevention.

The Boren Award is “a huge honor,” Roberts said. “Through the program, it provides an opportunity where I can represent my country, gain valuable language skills, immerse myself in a different culture, and spend time in a country that I haven’t been to before.”

If all goes to plan, Roberts will start a language program in Indonesia in August, with his research starting in early 2022. He said he hopes to return to work for the U.S. government, where he can fuse his interest and expertise in diplomacy with natural resource management.

As Roberts prepares for Indonesia, he said he’s excited to learn the language and experience the culture.

“These types of exchange programs are important,” Roberts said. “Getting a chance to learn a language and local culture and customs is really important in strengthening relationships between countries.”