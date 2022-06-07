CSU students named NSF Graduate Research Fellows

By

The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program named CSU students Daniel Hueholt (left), Shady Kuster and Tamara Layden NSF Graduate Research Fellows.

Three Colorado State University students were recently awarded one of the country’s top STEM fellowships from the National Science Foundation.

The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program recognizes and supports high-performing graduate students who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

This year’s fellows from CSU include Daniel Hueholt, studying atmospheric science, Shady Kuster, studying cell and molecular biology, and Tamara Layden, studying ecology.

The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost-of-education allowance of $12,000 to the institution. Since 2016, the NSF has awarded 44 Graduate Research Fellowships to CSU students.

The CSU Graduate School, the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising, and the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry played a key role in the process.

NSF Graduate Research Fellows from CSU

Daniel Hueholt

Daniel Hueholt is a second-year master’s atmospheric science student at CSU in the research groups of Professor James Hurrell, the Scott Presidential Chair of Environmental Science and Engineering, and Associate Professor Elizabeth Barnes. Hueholt holds a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and mathematics from North Carolina State University. Hueholt works on climate intervention — the study of potential methods to intervene in the Earth system to counteract climate change. In his master’s program, he has focused on analyzing the global and regional climate responses to stratospheric aerosol injection using output from Earth system models, to identify potential benefits and risks of this method.

Shady Kuster

Shady Kuster, a first year Ph.D. student in the cell and molecular biology program, is part of Associate Professor Dan Sloan’s lab, where she studies evolutionary interactions between the mitochondrial and nuclear genomes. Kuster, who received her bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Tarleton State University, sparked her research career path when she studied population genetics of pocket gophers inhabiting the southern U.S. Additionally, she developed an interest in computer science, which led her to pursue a minor and participate in a computational biology REU (Research Experiences for Undergraduates). As a member of the Sloan Lab, she said she has expanded her computational skill set and will continue to do so.

Tamara Layden

Tamara Layden, an ecology master’s student in the Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology at CSU, is passionate about advancing ethical collaborations in ecological research, including the weaving of academic and Indigenous sciences to support community-centered conservation. Layden aspires to cultivate a broad understanding of wildlife monitoring and ethical participatory methods to increase the accessibility and impact of ecological science for the benefit of wildlife, community and culture.

NSF Graduate Research Honorable Mentions

Fifteen CSU students received Honorable Mentions from the National Science Foundation. This significant national academic achievement provides access to XSEDE, a cyber portal that scientists can use to interactively share computing resources, data and expertise.

Kaydee Barker
Ecosystem Science and Sustainability
Warner College of Natural Resources

Caroline Blommel
Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Warner College of Natural Resources

Amanda Bowden
Atmospheric Science
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Danielle Demateis
Statistics
College of Natural Sciences

Christine Folks
Ecology
Intra-University

Spencer Jones
Atmospheric Science
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Samuel Lewis
Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Warner College of Natural Resources

Luke MacHale
Chemistry
College of Natural Sciences

Pablo Maldonado
Cell and Molecular Biology
Intra-University

Caitlin Miller
Ecology
Intra-University

Katrina Puffer
Chemistry
College of Natural Sciences

Anna Shampain
Ecology
Intra-University

Victoria Simons
Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Warner College of Natural Resources

Emily Storck
Chemistry
College of Natural Sciences

Emma Svatos
Ecology
Intra-University

About NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program

 As the oldest graduate fellowship of its kind, the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program was developed to promote diversity in science and engineering in the United States.

Since 1952, the NSF has funded more than 50,000 Graduate Research Fellowships, with 42 fellows going on to become Nobel laureates and more than 450 becoming members of the National Academy of Sciences.

CSU students interested in applying for the fellowship can contact Mary Swanson, program director of the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising, at mary.swanson@colostate.edu.

Tags assigned to this story

College of Natural SciencesGraduate SchoolOffice for scholarship and fellowship advisingScholarshipsWalter Scott Jr College of EngineeringWarner College of Natural Resources

Joe Giordano

More posts by Joe Giordano