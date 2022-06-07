CSU students named NSF Graduate Research Fellows

Three Colorado State University students were recently awarded one of the country’s top STEM fellowships from the National Science Foundation.

The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program recognizes and supports high-performing graduate students who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

This year’s fellows from CSU include Daniel Hueholt, studying atmospheric science, Shady Kuster, studying cell and molecular biology, and Tamara Layden, studying ecology.

The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost-of-education allowance of $12,000 to the institution. Since 2016, the NSF has awarded 44 Graduate Research Fellowships to CSU students.

The CSU Graduate School, the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising, and the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry played a key role in the process.