CSU student’s capstone project a tribute to Fort Collins officers who worked 2017 murder/suicide case

She is from a family connected to law enforcement. Her father was a district attorney for decades in the Oklahoma panhandle. She has a brother who is an attorney, and her husband Chris made a late-career switch in 2015 from marketing to become a Colorado state trooper.

“The motivation for me is just that I have a respect for law enforcement,” Johnson said.“I do think there needs to be changes within law enforcement. But I think that with education and knowledge and increasing transparency, we can promote a healthy relationship between law enforcement and community.”

Johnson worked on the project with classmates Erick Donlucas, Drew Feldbaum, Jed Hyland, Emily McRae and Joanne Puchek. Donlucas, a recently minted Fort Collins police officer, saw the project from several sides. He said his supervisors have asked to see the full report.

“We are part of the community and the community is part of us,” Donlucas said. “We want the community to trust us. At the macro level, people don’t support (law enforcement), but at the micro level, they do.”

Johnson said some of her classmates initially were lukewarm toward the topic.

“They were just not pro-law enforcement. At all,” she said. “And so, the first time we presented our idea amongst our colleagues, it was eye opening. It was very eye opening to see their reaction.

“And then it was so rewarding when we went back and presented again in front of them later in this semester. And the feedback we received from them was so different. Removing that personal emotion and just presenting stats eliminated some of that issue … it was such a good feeling.”