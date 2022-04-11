Rocky Mountain Student Media wins major national awards

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation at Colorado State University won 17 national awards last month from the College Media and Business Advertising Managers organization, including recognition for the second year in a row as one of the top three college media companies in the country.

CMBAM is a nonprofit organization with 68 members from universities with student media programs across the U.S. An outside panel of media professionals judged all of the entries for this year’s round of awards.

“For RMSMC and CSU to rank in the top three for the second year in a row is incredibly impressive and a wonderful honor. It recognizes the amazing work that our CSU students are producing in advertising, marketing and design on a national level,” said Christa Reed, senior media consultant and the lead trainer at RMSMC. “Our media students gain high-level, relevant professional experience in media, advertising and marketing to prepare for future successful careers, and my greatest satisfaction comes when our students are offered professional jobs in media even before they graduate.

“Seeing the growth happen in real time is both fascinating and rewarding on many levels.”