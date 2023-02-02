CSU station will offer free food, beverages for Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day Feb. 10

Feb. 10 is Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, and as in past years, those who pedal their way to campus will be treated to free breakfast foods, coffee and other treats at a station on the Oval just north of the Administration Building.

The station, which will be open from 7-9:30 a.m., served 459 people last year, and organizers are aiming to have more than 500 riders this year. Last year was the first time that the event was held in February instead of December, allowing more CSU students to participate.

“Both the winter and summer Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days are like local holidays in Fort Collins,” said Jamie Gaskill, active transportation professional with Parking and Transportation Services. “Hundreds of community members roll through town celebrating bicycling. It’s events like these that build the bicycling culture that helps make CSU and Fort Collins so special.”

Free items that will be available include breakfast burritos, crepes, donuts from Lamar’s, cinnamon rolls, Milo’s tea, coffee, products from Morning Fresh Dairy and other giveaways. The Spoke will be providing free adjustments on bikes. There will be Spin e-bike and e-scooter demos, as well as maps and other resources for biking.

Riders will also be able to provide input for CSU’s Transportation Demand Management Master Plan at the station.

Co-hosts of the station include CSU Parking and Transportation Services, the CSU Police Department, The Spoke, Lamar’s Donuts, Spin, the Fort Collins Cycling Club, Milo’s Tea, Republic Services, Morning Fresh Dairy, the Silver Grill Cafe, the Momo Lolo Coffee Shop and CSU Housing and Dining Services.

A map of all the Winter Bike to Work stations being staffed that morning is available online.