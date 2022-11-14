CSU Spur wraps up construction in January; Hydro building opening announced

The entire CSU Spur campus will be complete in January with the opening of the third and final building at CSU Spur, the Hydro building. A public ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023; details here.

CSU Spur is a first-of-its-kind concept and opened its first building in January 2022 – launching a campus that is an extension of the Colorado State University System campuses – located in Denver and focused on educating the public and engaging the next generation in the inter-disciplinary areas of food, water, and health.

Hydro, a building focused on water, is the largest building and continues the offering of CSU Spur being a free, public learning destination focused on providing a space for researchers and scientists to collaborate and innovate and inviting visitors to watch those professionals at work.