In one day short of a year, the CSU Spur campus in Denver will open all three of its buildings in a first-of-its-kind campus made for the public and offered by a higher education institution.

On Jan. 7, 2022, the first building – Vida, which focused on animal and human health – opened at the CSU Spur campus. The campus immediately began serving visitors by offering educational experiences and ways to see careers in action, ranging from scientists in labs, to veterinarians in surgery suites, to therapists working with horses who assist clients in a variety of treatments.