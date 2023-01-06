CSU Spur
What a difference a year makes
story by Tiana Kennedy
published Jan. 6, 2023
In one day short of a year, the CSU Spur campus in Denver will open all three of its buildings in a first-of-its-kind campus made for the public and offered by a higher education institution.
On Jan. 7, 2022, the first building – Vida, which focused on animal and human health – opened at the CSU Spur campus. The campus immediately began serving visitors by offering educational experiences and ways to see careers in action, ranging from scientists in labs, to veterinarians in surgery suites, to therapists working with horses who assist clients in a variety of treatments.
In June, the Terra building opened offering a glimpse into where food comes from, urban food production including a green roof and rooftop greenhouse, and even researchers working in a food lab and kitchen to develop a new food product.
The third and final building, Hydro – focused on water and home to the new water quality lab for Denver Water – opened Jan. 6, 2023.
In just short of a year, the CSU Spur campus hosted more than 18,000 visitors, including 200 field trips consisting of about 4,000 students, teachers, and chaperones. The campus has also welcomed more than 42 programs from Colorado State University and will announce additional programs to be hosted at Spur in the coming months.
As the final building at CSU Spur opens, it marks 364 days since the opening of the first building at CSU Spur.
What a difference a year makes.
About CSU Spur
CSU Spur is a free educational year-round public destination in Denver focused on engaging PreK-12 students, families, and visitors around food, water, and health. CSU Spur is a non-degree granting campus that showcases the work of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. Spur is built upon the land-grant mission of access to education and the belief that students can be anything they want to be. To inspire students and visitors to engage in important world issues, CSU Spur will bring together scientists to collaborate, put science on-display, and showcase career paths. The CSU Spur campus provides immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge research across three buildings: Vida, Terra, and Hydro. Learn more at CSUSpur.org.