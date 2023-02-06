CSU Spur welcomes visitors for 2nd Saturdays in 2023

A year of “2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur” begins on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a day of free, family-oriented programs, activities, and demonstrations centered on the campus’s core themes of food, water, and health.

The event will be the first 2nd Saturday since the water-themed Hydro building opened Jan. 6, and it will continue with a range of programming similar to what was available for the thousands who visited the now-complete CSU Spur campus during the National Western Stock Show Jan. 7-22.

“It’s a great way for us to showcase everything CSU Spur has to offer,” said Sarah Miley, Denver program associate for CSU Spur. “Visitors can talk with researchers and educators, and they can engage in a variety of hands-on activities offered by Spur programs and campus partners.”

CSU Spur’s three buildings will be open this Saturday, and on the second Saturday of each month in 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With the opening of the Hydro building in January, a number of new activities and amenities will be available.