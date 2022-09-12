CSU Spur of the Moment podcast launches 2nd season

The first season of the CSU Spur of the Moment podcast featured 14 diverse guests, each bringing expertise to the topics that CSU Spur is built upon: food, water, and health. Sometimes the individuals featured were familiar with CSU Spur, and sometimes it was only the concepts that connected them, but the podcast shone light on the issues of global importance in a variety of facets, as outlined below.

Subscribe and listen to CSU Spur of the Moment wherever you listen to podcasts; season two of the podcast premiers Tuesday, Sept. 13.

About CSU Spur

CSU Spur is a new, free educational year-round public life-long learning destination in Denver focused on engaging PreK-12 students, families, and visitors around food, water, and health. CSU Spur showcases the work of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global, and offers degree programs that originate from the campus offerings. Spur is built upon the land-grant mission of access to education and the belief that students can be anything they want to be. To inspire learners of all ages to engage in important world issues, CSU Spur brings together scientists to collaborate, puts science on-display, and showcases career paths. The CSU Spur campus provides immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge research across three buildings: Vida, Terra, and Hydro. Learn more at CSUSpur.org. 

