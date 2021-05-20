CSU Spur hires general manager for Denver campus

Michelle Kelley started May 17 as the general manager of CSU Spur, bringing more than 20 years of property manager experience in managing multi-use campuses and a commitment to creating excellent experiences for both visitors and staff.

“We are thrilled to have her joining the Spur team, and working with all of the CSU community to bring Spur to life, starting in January,” said Jocelyn Hittle, assistant vice chancellor of CSU Spur.

Kelley most recently came from a senior property manager role at the Colorado Center property near Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 25, with Lincoln Property Company Commercial, Inc. – a company she worked with since 2006. Kelley is the second dedicated hire for CSU Spur; in February, Kathryn Venzor was hired as the Director of Education for CSU Spur.

Kelley will begin setting policies and procedures that will help manage the three buildings that make up CSU Spur, part of the larger reimagined National Western Center campus in Denver.

CSU Spur will open in 2022 – with the first buildings opening in January – and will be a non-degree granting campus that will welcome the public through its doors to experience hands-on educational opportunities and watch research and science in action.

“My past experiences have been a blend of managing a sprawling multi-building campus to managing a mixed-use project which encompassed office and retail and was situated on the light-rail line. These experiences compliment what the CSU Spur campus entails and prepared me for this role,” Kelley said.

Kelley moved to Colorado from Iowa and raised twin girls who recently completed their freshman year at CSU. The CSU Spur General Manager role appealed to her because there were some similarities to previous roles managing unique properties, but it had new and exciting elements such as having an animal clinic on the site, an equine center and greenhouses, Kelley said.

“I’m excited to be a part of the construction of a new campus and it was clear during my interview process how excited the CSU team and their partners are about this project and I’m thrilled to be the newest member of the team!” Kelley concluded.