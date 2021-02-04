CSU Spur campus hits major construction milestone

Programs housed in the Vida building will include:

Dumb Friends League Solutions Veterinary Hospital

The donor-subsidized clinic will assist with keeping pets with their families. Surgeries will be performed behind glass and visible to the public as a learning opportunity, and visitors will be able to interact with veterinary staff.

“This partnership between Colorado State University and the Dumb Friends League represents an extraordinary opportunity to alleviate suffering in pets while connecting with people who represent a wealth of diversity,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of Dumb Friends League. “Pets provide critical mental, emotional, and physical support to their people. We are thrilled to be there when these very pets experience illness and injuries that their family cannot afford to treat. By performing surgeries and exams in view of the public, we hope to inspire interest in veterinary medicine and other STEM careers for hundreds of thousands of people.”

Temple Grandin Equine Center

The Fort Collins-based center will open a second location at CSU Spur’s Vida building to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies to a diverse audience.

“CSU is bringing the healing power of horses right to the heart of Denver,” said Adam Daurio, director of administration and outreach. “More specifically, the Temple Grandin Equine Center is so honored to bring an animal-assisted therapy program to the National Western Center and help make the CSU Spur Campus a place where individuals with special challenges can participate in a plethora of effective therapies and activities. The audiences that range from school-aged youth and military veterans to seniors in living assisted facilities will now be within minutes of some of the country’s most innovative recreational therapies.”

“By making real-life animal health procedures accessible to the public, we know that Vida will spark a lifetime of interest in the relationship between animals, humans and the planet that we all share,” Stetter said.