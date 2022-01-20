CSU Spur: Bring on the school buses

Learning hits a new level when students can make a connection with professionals – and be part of solving a problem – noted Kathryn Venzor, director of education for CSU Spur.

“At Spur, we’ve already seen that be really successful in the few days we’ve been open,” she said. “We’re able to have the veterinarians and the vet team talk to students about what they’re seeing, what the issue is, and how they’re solving for it, and then you see students actually doing that when they go into the mock clinic … students are really replaying the situation that they just saw the vet team solve for in the on-show area – it’s hands-on problem solving and hands-on investigation where they’re able to get immersed in this world that we’ve created for them.”

And veterinarians are only the beginning.

Field trips at CSU Spur are custom-built to fit the needs of educators and their classes. In the first CSU Spur building – Vida, which opened Jan. 7 – experiences can include watching therapy with horses that live onsite as part of the Temple Grandin Equine Center, trying virtual reality programming, exploring interactive exhibits, seeing equine athletes walk on underwater treadmills, and more.

As a free-to-the-public educational destination, CSU Spur is a concept that takes the land grant mission of CSU to a new level of outreach, aiming to connect rural and urban audiences and draw attention to the issues of health (in the Vida building, now open), food and agriculture (in the Terra building, opening in April), and water (in the Hydro building opening in November).

The concept of CSU Spur came from a foundation of collaborative conversations with other cultural organizations, which continues today.

Christie Vilsack, a lifelong educator and education advocate, served as an advisor to the CSU Spur project from 2017-2021. She traveled the state to talk with classroom teachers, informal and formal educators, administrators, and nonprofit organizations to understand how CSU Spur could best fit into the educational landscape.

Venzor emphasized the importance of working with other cultural institutions and community partners to purposefully identify gaps and work together to build programs.

“We are so grateful for the expertise and experience our cultural partners have offered us over the years as we work to build new and exciting learning opportunities at this one-of-a-kind facility,” Venzor said, “and we will continue to work with our local communities and those across the state to ensure we’re building programs they need and want for their classrooms.”