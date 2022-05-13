Graduation Photos: Spring 2022

Enjoy the sights of graduation through the lens of CSU Photography

published May 13, 2022

It’s a moment Colorado State University students and their family members will not forget — graduation. CSU honored nearly 6,000 Rams who took their last steps as students and their first as alumni of the University.

Take a look back at some of the unforgettable memories from Spring 2022 Graduation.

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

