Graduation Photos: Spring 2022
Enjoy the sights of graduation through the lens of CSU Photography
published May 13, 2022
It’s a moment Colorado State University students and their family members will not forget — graduation. CSU honored nearly 6,000 Rams who took their last steps as students and their first as alumni of the University.
Take a look back at some of the unforgettable memories from Spring 2022 Graduation.
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography