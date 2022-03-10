The Facilities Management team has this process down to a science – with lots of helping hands, including from typically office-bound members of the department who are assigned sidewalks to shovel outside of their buildings when they begin their workdays.

Hundreds of shovels are stored in various sheds, closet areas and trucks across campus, ready to be deployed by dozens of state-classified and student hourly workers before the rest of the city wakes up.

There are 42 organized snow removal routes on campus. Teams will make sure the sidewalks are broomed (or plowed, if there’s enough snow and ice), the major commuter lots are cleared, and ice melt is ready to go to make sure campus isn’t slippery when all the snow melts.

The most-trafficked parts of campus get the most attention, but the Facilities Management team works to ensure everyone can get to CSU safely regardless of where they’re working or living.

“For something like the Plaza, it takes about an hour or two to make sure it’s totally clear,” Gillespie said. “It’s one of our highest priorities, and we might hit it and the core of campus three times per snowstorm to make sure it’s cleared.”

And since this is a college campus, removing snow at CSU comes with some interesting stories.

“One year, we got done cleaning the Plaza, and it got real warm – we’re talking perfect snowball snow,” Gillespie said. “So, a random snowball fight broke out and the Plaza was once again covered with snow. We had to wait for that to subside before we could broom off the Plaza again.”

As for those giant piles of snow in CSU’s parking lots and other open spaces? Those are actually strategically placed so that runoff helps to water greenery on campus instead of being wasted.

“We live in an arid climate here, so we try to push our snow into turf or shrubs, anything that the plant material can use without damaging it,” Gillespie said.