CSU signs research, educational agreement with National University of Mongolia

Colorado State University has had an informal yet fruitful education and research partnership with Mongolia over the last 30 years. And now, we’re making it official: on Jan. 23, the University signed a memorandum of understanding with the National University of Mongolia.

The new agreement is designed to foster collaboration on education and research. This agreement will also allow the universities to develop joint graduate courses, training efforts and graduate research studies.

Jim Wagenlander, the Denver-based honorary consul on Mongolia, said that in Colorado and Mongolia, the people live “under a big blue sky. It’s a unique quality we share.” A lawyer by trade, Wagenlander helped start and serves as chairperson of the Ulaanbaatar-Denver Sister Cities Committee. Ulaanbaatar is the capital and largest city of Mongolia.

Chuluun Togtokh, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development at the National University of Mongolia, acknowledged the work by CSU researchers and his university over the years. To date, more than 20 Mongolian students have received master’s degrees at CSU, while another seven have received doctoral degrees.